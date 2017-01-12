Budget talks to kick off

Photo: The Canadian Press

This year's budget talks are set to kick off toward the end of the month, with staff expected to deliver a draft five-year financial plan to city council on Jan. 24.

Meetings will be held from Jan. 24 to 26, beginning with an overview presentation from chief financial officer Jim Bauer on the morning of Jan. 24. That will be followed by three days of presentations and discussions in council, as various departments make their case for their requested funding.

Those meetings are expected to last from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with a chance for the public to ask their questions at the end of each day. If more time is needed, an additional meeting will be scheduled for Feb. 1.

Following council's feedback, staff will go back to the drawing board and make amendments to the budget to be put before council for final approval at a Feb. 7 meeting.

Talks are expected to include deliberations for solving the infrastructure deficit, which has been the subject of town hall meetings and online engagement in an attempt to garner public opinion on resolving the issue. A recent report, however, has indicated little turnout for the city's town hall meetings on the subject.

A copy of the draft financial plan will be posted to the city's website on Jan. 20.

For those unable to make the meetings in person, a live stream will be available both on the City of Penticton website and on Castanet.

Castanet will also be providing full coverage of the budget talks.