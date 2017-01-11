Puck dropped for task force

Photo: City of Penticton

A new task force set to look at how best to deal with Penticton's aging arenas has convened for the first time this week.

The city's arena task force has a mandate to look at options for the Memorial and McLaren arenas, which are 66 and 45 years old respectively, and both in dire need of repairs or replacement, according to city staff.

The need for repairs were brought up again as city council learned the extent of Penticton's infrastructure deficit, which saw some focus on Memorial Arena. The arena has recently had signs put up warning of its use during times of certain weather conditions.

The task force, made up of six members from primary user groups and eight from the community, received 18 applications for the eight community positions. It's tasked with weighing the needs of user groups, the condition of existing facilities and the financial impacts and funding options for the arenas.

The infrastructure deficit was on the minds of the task force going into its inaugural meeting this week.

“The task force understands the financial challenges facing the city,” said Bregje Kozak, manager of facilities and staff representative for the task force. “They also recognize how important arenas are to a healthy lifestyle for both adults and youth in our community and want to come up with a solution that will serve Penticton for years to come.”

Community members were chosen for the task force based on their knowledge of construction and engineering; arena operations and requirements; accounting and finance; and the history of hockey in Penticton.

“It is my hope that this committee can provide council with a sound, logical recommendation that will meet the community needs and benefit all citizens for decades to come,” says Stewart Ladyman, who was voted in as the task force's chair during the meeting.

The task force intends to keep the community informed, with meetings open to the public and a chance for people to get involved through tours and drop-in sessions.

People also have a chance to participate through the city's engagement website.