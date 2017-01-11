37392
36358

Penticton  

Cops talk gangs to kids

- | Story: 185816

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, better known as the gang squad, is visiting schools in the South Okanagan.

After a stop in Osoyoos Wednesday morning, Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton paid a visit to the Penticton Indian Band’s Outma Sqilx'w Cultural School.

His End Gang Life presentation has brought hard facts about gangs to over 60 schools in B.C. over the past two years.

“We are talking to kids, arming them with information they can use to make good positive choices,” Houghton said.

“Really, knowledge is power, and the more they know about this activity – gangs and drugs in our community, the better they will be able to make choices to avoid getting involved.”

Houghton described the presentation as blunt, stating that with the internet and smartphone at kids fingertips, trying to shelter and lie to them isn’t helping them.

Reformed gang member and Surrey School District employee Jordan Buna delivered the second half of the talk, sharing his story about how he fell into and ultimately escaped gang life.

“Thinking ahead to your thirties, you don’t think that far ahead as a kid. So getting these kids to realize, whether it's involvement with gangs or drugs – these are serious decisions they are going to be faced with … and these decisions have the power to drastically alter your life, or end it,” Buna said.

End Gang Life will be visiting Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret on Thursday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2935499
2351 Boucherie
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,795,000
more details
38034




Send us your News Tips!


36585


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Joseph
Joseph Penticton SPCA >


37968


thetango-weirdwednesday-0104201724

Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017

Galleries
Ignore the title of this post. All the latest fashion trends can be found here!
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201735
Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017
Galleries
“But why!?” We’ve been asking that for awhile...
screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-11-21-27-am
World’s longest floating path opens to public in China
Must Watch
Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks the Guiness World...
mariah_careys_beau_felt_he_was_meant_to_be_with_her.jpg
Mariah Carey’s beau felt he was ‘meant to be with her’
Music
Mariah Carey's new beau felt as though he was "meant to...
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201704
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good
Galleries
Just sitting and staring at these pictures will make you feel...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100