Cops talk gangs to kids

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, better known as the gang squad, is visiting schools in the South Okanagan.

After a stop in Osoyoos Wednesday morning, Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton paid a visit to the Penticton Indian Band’s Outma Sqilx'w Cultural School.

His End Gang Life presentation has brought hard facts about gangs to over 60 schools in B.C. over the past two years.

“We are talking to kids, arming them with information they can use to make good positive choices,” Houghton said.

“Really, knowledge is power, and the more they know about this activity – gangs and drugs in our community, the better they will be able to make choices to avoid getting involved.”

Houghton described the presentation as blunt, stating that with the internet and smartphone at kids fingertips, trying to shelter and lie to them isn’t helping them.

Reformed gang member and Surrey School District employee Jordan Buna delivered the second half of the talk, sharing his story about how he fell into and ultimately escaped gang life.

“Thinking ahead to your thirties, you don’t think that far ahead as a kid. So getting these kids to realize, whether it's involvement with gangs or drugs – these are serious decisions they are going to be faced with … and these decisions have the power to drastically alter your life, or end it,” Buna said.

End Gang Life will be visiting Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret on Thursday.