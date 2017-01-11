Man charged for shooting

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

A local man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Monday morning that sent one person to hospital.

Harley McBride, 35, is set to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of assault with a weapon, for the Jan. 9 incident.

Penticton RCMP were called to the 600 block of Martin Street at 1:20 a.m for a shots fired call, and again to the 500 block of Eckhardt Avenue West at 4:30 a.m.

In the first incident, police say a group of men entered an apartment to confront a man who was visiting the residence. The man was assaulted and shots were fired, but nobody was injured.

Officers were then called to the second home for another shots fired call. Investigators believe an altercation occurred between the individuals involved in the incident on Martin Street. The 24-year-old male victim, a resident of Penticton, suffered non-life threatening wounds from a single gunshot.

McBride was arrested shortly afterwards.

A house on Eckhardt Avenue and a section of the alley behind is cordoned off with police tape, as a police investigation continues.

The incident is not suspected to be connected to gangs, but all individuals are known to each other.