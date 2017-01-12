Teenage prodigy blossoms

Dustin Godfrey

Rylan Wheeler is only 16, but is already meeting with success in the music industry.

The Pen High student was under contract with L.A.- based Cleopatra Records in 2015 and 2016 and continues to write original songs with the guitar.

"I didn't think this would happen at my age," he said."And I've learned a lot about the music industry. It taught me skills I need for a music career."

Wheeler first picked up the guitar at age 6 and spent his early years playing air guitar and singing around the house.

He initially started performing at family gatherings, then school talent shows before performing at the Fresh BC Talent Quest, and more recently at the closing ceremonies for the B.C. Winter Games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It wasn't long before he started posting his songs on YouTube, where he was discovered by Cleopatra Records in July of 2015.

His debut single, "Dreams," was recorded at a studio in Kelowna and released in December of 2015.

Last year, Cleopatra then decided to release an EP, which he recorded four songs for in Kelowna.

"It was basically nine hours a day and the cool part about the EP is people I wrote about in the four songs, actually sang on two of the songs," he said.

The EP was ultimately named for the biggest song on it, "Paradise."

"It's about how everyone has their own idea of paradise and where I live and my family represents my paradise," he said. "I'm always happy that I live in Penticton."

The family he is so close to are proud of his accomplishments.

"I've been watching him go through this same process for a year and a half and I've been very proud to see his level of maturity and how he has dealt with the ups and downs of the music industry," said his father Greg Wheeler. "It has been fantastic as a parent to watch that."

As for Rylan's future, he plans to continue writing songs and hopes to release another single this year.