Kettle totals fall short

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign in Penticton fell a bit short of its goal this year.

Rene van der Meijden, the community ministries director, said they brought in $97,000 this year, down from $109,000 last year.

"I think because of the economy we are down," he said. "It was a little bit lower than last year but we are still pleased with what we raised."

The campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser of the year, with money going to the food bank, emergency aid and summer programming, which grows vegetables and offers cooking classes, and other outreach programs.

Money is also raised through other events and with sales at the Salvation Army's two thrift stores.

It is increasingly important, with more people than ever relying on services like the food bank.

"The needs are getting greater, with a lot more people coming into our food bank," said van der Meijden. "But we make ends meet."