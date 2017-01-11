Fire boat funding mulled

Photo: Dustin Godfrey The current 1988 model is no longer safe enough for the rough waters of Okanagan Lake

Summerland councillors heard a presentation from Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson this week, asking for the district to chip-in for a desperately needed new fire boat for Okanagan Lake.

Watkinson has been making the rounds, looking for funding for the new vessel. Summerland Mayor Pete Waterman said this was the second time he’s heard the plea. The first time, directors with the RDOS declined, because it is not a regional enough issue.

But locally for Summerland, Waterman says they definitely “see the value in their boat.”

“We do have a commitment with our own lake shore, we certainly have a lot of people using our lake shore and beaches… so we will be examining our options, it is sort of pre-budget time right now, so we will be looking and seeing where we feel our responsibilities lie.”

Waterman said council held off on making any commitment, pending a report from their local fire chief. He expects that report to be presented to council well before Penticton’s deadline to order a new boat in February.

The Penticton Fire Department is also taking private donations and will brand the boat for larger sums. Watkinson estimates they are about $50,000 short at this point.