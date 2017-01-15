Support for music dept.

Photo: Contributed

Multi Juno award and American Music Award winner Alfie Zappacosta is returning to Penticton next month in support of the Penticton Secondary music department.

Over his 40 year career, Zappacosta has become known as one of Canada's best singers with award-winning songwriting skills.

He will be bringing his catalogue of music which includes the hits “Passion”, “Nothing Can Stand In Your Way”(written with David Foster) and “Overload” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack and more to Penticton on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Penticton Secondary Senior Jazz Band will perform a pre-concert set beginning at 7:30 p.m. for the crowd as they come in the door.

Some students will sit in and play a few tunes with Zappacosta later on.

The event is at 8 p.m., Feb. 4 at the Shatford Centre at 760 Main Street.

Tickets are available from Pen High music students, at the door or here.