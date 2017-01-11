Active living with dementia

Photo: Contributed

A local program from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is keeping those fighting dementia active and social.

The Minds in Motion program launched last fall at the Penticton Community Centre, as a weekly exercise and social activity session for people living with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia along with a family member or care partner.

“Staying physically active and socially engaged can be very important for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia,” said Mary Beth Rutherford, the Society’s Minds in Motion Coordinator for the South Okanagan/Similkameen region.

The program features 45 minutes of light exercise guided by a fitness instructor, followed by games and social activities.

“It’s a great way of connecting with other people on the dementia journey,” said Rutherford.

Anyone interested in participating can register by contacting the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426.