37392

Penticton  

Active living with dementia

- | Story: 185757

A local program from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is keeping those fighting dementia active and social.

The Minds in Motion program launched last fall at the Penticton Community Centre, as a weekly exercise and social activity session for people living with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia along with a family member or care partner.

“Staying physically active and socially engaged can be very important for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia,” said Mary Beth Rutherford, the Society’s Minds in Motion Coordinator for the South Okanagan/Similkameen region.

The program features 45 minutes of light exercise guided by a fitness instructor, followed by games and social activities.

“It’s a great way of connecting with other people on the dementia journey,” said Rutherford.

Anyone interested in participating can register by contacting the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

36513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2840265
28th Avenue & 34th Street
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$139,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


38309


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Joseph
Joseph Penticton SPCA >




screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-11-21-27-am

World’s longest floating path opens to public in China

Must Watch
Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks the Guiness World Record for, well, floating paths.   Amazing #aerial view:
mariah_careys_beau_felt_he_was_meant_to_be_with_her.jpg
Mariah Carey’s beau felt he was ‘meant to be with her’
Music
Mariah Carey's new beau felt as though he was "meant to...
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201704
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good
Galleries
Just sitting and staring at these pictures will make you feel...
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201714
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good (2)
Galleries
You can probably count this as your moment of zen for the day.
When Raleigh, NC gets an inch of snow…
When Raleigh, NC gets an inch of snow…
Must Watch
The best part of this is the music in their car that creates a...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38231