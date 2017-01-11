'Imagine Change' on display

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Last fall students at the Outma Sqilix’w Cultural School were given cameras and set free to shoot photos of their environment.

The results of the project, known as, Imagine Change, are now on display at the Penticton Museum and Archives until Jan. 15.

"The goal was to validate the kids' work and give them insight this could be a viable career path," said Vancouver-based photographer Jordan Junck, who led the project.

Junck, who has done a previous such project with students in East Vancouver, kicked off the project here working with grade 7 and 8 students from the school.

The students were given professional cameras and then learned photography skills and documented their environment from October to December.

Junck said ultimately the objective was to develop a dialogue for change that is also youth driven.

The students chose their own photographs to display in the exhibition.

Community installations can also be seen in and around the school on the Penticton Indian Band reserve.

For more information, please go to www.imaginechange.ca

