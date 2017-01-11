Shoplifter punches security

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man has been arrested and charged after stealing headphones and getting in a tussle with a security officer at a Penticton store.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said on Jan. 4 a loss prevention officer caught the man shoplifting at London Drugs. In the following struggle, the man punched the security guard in the face before being subdued and arrested by arriving officers,

He was also was found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, which is a violation of his probation.

The man, since identified as Allan Jenkins, was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. He had his first court appearance on Jan. 5