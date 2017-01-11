37392
37973

Penticton  

Shoplifter punches security

- | Story: 185743

A man has been arrested and charged after stealing headphones and getting in a tussle with a security officer at a Penticton store.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said on Jan. 4 a loss prevention officer caught the man shoplifting at London Drugs. In the following struggle, the man punched the security guard in the face before being subdued and arrested by arriving officers,

He was also was found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, which is a violation of his probation.

The man, since identified as Allan Jenkins, was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. He had his first court appearance on Jan. 5

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2901305
#406-2040 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$458,800
more details
38364




Send us your News Tips!


38212


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Joseph
Joseph Penticton SPCA >




thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201704

Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good

Galleries
Just sitting and staring at these pictures will make you feel good.
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201714
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good (2)
Galleries
You can probably count this as your moment of zen for the day.
When Raleigh, NC gets an inch of snow…
When Raleigh, NC gets an inch of snow…
Must Watch
The best part of this is the music in their car that creates a...
brad_pitt_and_angelina_jolie_united_in_keeping_divorce_custody_battle_private.jpg
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘united’ in keeping divorce, custody battle private
Showbiz
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have agreed to act as a "united...
Obi-Wan remembers the truth
Obi-Wan remembers the truth
Must Watch
“Luke, did I ever tell you the time I cut your...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37614
36358