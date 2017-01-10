City working on big picture

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Penticton city council gave staff the go-ahead to start an 18-month process to create a new official community plan to guide development in the city.

While the current OCP was intended to be reviewed after five to eight years, the document has been active for nearly a full 15 since it was developed in 2002, seeing over 90 different amendments over that time.

"It's fair to say that due to all of these amendments, there's probably been a kind of a loss of faith, or meaning in our official community plan," said special projects manager Ben Johnson, adding that Penticton is an evolving city.

In particular, he named three new topics the city has been grappling with that would fit into a new community plan: infrastructure management, affordable housing and the parks and recreation master plan, the last of which a committee has been tasked with forming.

Johnson's recommended staff form a new committee made up of 17 volunteers and two council members.

Those 17 volunteers will represent a different aspect of the community, including the school district, the business community; agriculture and food systems; environmental issues, affordable housing, seniors and youth.

The plan includes four phases, with phase one getting underway now and phase four to start in early 2018 and ending in the middle of that year. Johnson says he expects the city to be engaging the public throughout all phases of OCP development.

"This consultation will be extensive and creative, relying not just on open houses and meetings, but also from hands-on workshops out in the community on specific themes and areas, with specific groups."

While mandated by the Local Government Act, there are no guidelines for how frequently the OCP should be updated or replaced in a community. Mayor Andrew Jakubeit says a more current plan would free up council from potential applications for development permits.

"A lot of our council business really is dealing with changes or amendments to the official community plan, and quite often people will point back to it and say, 'The community plan says this,'" Jakubeit said. "Certainly having it updated on its 15-year-old anniversary is a step forward for us as a community."

The plan has been estimated to cost $250,000 in total, and is expected to include consultation fees, though an undefined amount of that money is expected to go toward staff time spent on the project.