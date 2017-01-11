37392

Penticton  

Rural thieves keeping busy

Theft continues to be an ongoing problem in Naramata, with reports of two vehicles being broken into last week on Gammon Road.

One of the vehicles was a van filled with tools, while a wallet was taken from a second vehicle, with cards used at a store in Summerland.

The police have been reviewing surveillance video related to the incident.

That same week, the Penticton RCMP asked Naramata residents to be on the lookout for prowlers.Then on Sunday evening, the Naramata Store was hit by a pair of  shoplifters.

An employee of the store said that just before 6 p.m. a pair of men loaded up two large baskets of groceries and multiple flats of beer.

Once at the till, they distracted the employees and ran out the door.

 

