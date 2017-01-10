37392
Penticton  

More options for disc golf

The sport of disc golf continues to grow in Penticton, with a second club opening for the upcoming season.

The Penticton United Disc Golf Association is accepting members, billing itself as an “all ages, all gender, all skill level, smoke alcohol and drug free” club.

Organizer Shane Quesnel says they will be meeting every Tuesday at the three blind mice course from April to Oct. League play on those days will require a $2 or food item donation for the food bank.

The city’s founding club, the Penticton Disc Golf Club, runs league play on Thursday’s at the three blind mice course. Quesnel says his group will try to attract more families and youth to the sport with a relaxed and accepting atmosphere.

“Anyone can play disc golf, it’s low barrier, all you have to buy is a couple discs and away you go,” he said adding that the group will be working with the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society as well.

