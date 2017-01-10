38252

Penticton  

Man steals faucet, leaves ID

- | Story: 185658

Police are searching for a man who tried to steal a faucet from Rona in Penticton on Jan. 3.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said at about 7:30 p.m. a man ran out of the store with the $400 faucet, with an employee in pursuit.

The faucet was recovered and the man dropped his bag and left his bike at the scene.

Police found the man’s identification in the bag, which matched the surveillance footage from the store. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Police are now in the process of seeking a warrant for the man’s arrest.

