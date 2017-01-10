Still awaiting a sentence

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton woman has been in jail for a full year now, awaiting a sentence on kidnapping and robbery charges.

Angel Violet Dyck was finally set to receive her sentence on Tuesday in Penticton court. However, the matter was postponed because a pre-sentence report was not ready. She admitted to the crimes in June 2016 after being arrested in January of that year.

Outside the courtroom, defence lawyer Norm Yates said they were ready to go, but corrections services instead submitted a letter informing the courts the report would not be ready due to holiday staffing shortages.

As a result, judge Gregory Koturbash adjourned the sentencing.

According to Yates, the judge told crown counsel that they should have informed the courts of the delay, especially when people are waiting in custody.

Scott Andrew McArthur, Dyck's co-accused in the kidnapping incident on Oct. 18, 2015, was sentenced in July of last year.