Crash on Government St.

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Government Street and Warren Avenue Tuesday morning.

At the scene, a car was being loaded up onto a tow truck on the southwest corner of the intersection, where the car had come to a halt, facing the wrong direction.

That car had damage on its back passenger door and just above the rear wheel well on the driver's side.

Facing west on Warren Avenue, a white truck was parked with minor damage to its front bumper.

BC Ambulance was on scene and treated one of the drivers, though it appears nobody suffered serious injuries.

Police declined to comment on the crash and firefighters didn't know how it occurred.