Robbed at knifepoint

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a knifepoint robbery at the Shell gas station on Fairview Road on Jan. 6.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said at about 8:30 p.m. a man entered the store, jumping over the counter with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes. He stole the cash drawer and ran out the door, getting into a waiting white Oldsmobile Cutlass.

During the robbery, an employee of the gas station ran out onto Fairview Road to flag down help.

Later that night, police were called to an abandoned vehicle on Granby Avenue. That car, which had recently been reported stolen, was consistent with the getaway car.

The thief is described as a five-foot- six male, wearing a black hoodie, with a blue T-shirt underneath, black jeans, shoes and gloves. His face was covered by a scarf and toque.

About $250 was reported stolen from the gas station.

Video of the incident is being reviewed by the police.