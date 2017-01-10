38252
38338

Penticton  

Robbed at knifepoint

- | Story: 185641

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a knifepoint robbery at the Shell gas station on Fairview Road on Jan. 6.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said at about 8:30 p.m. a man entered the store, jumping over the counter with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes. He stole the cash drawer and ran out the door, getting into a waiting white Oldsmobile Cutlass.

During the robbery, an employee of the gas station ran out onto Fairview Road to flag down help.

Later that night, police were called to an abandoned vehicle on Granby Avenue. That car, which had recently been reported stolen, was consistent with the getaway car.

The thief is described as a five-foot- six male, wearing a black hoodie, with a blue T-shirt underneath, black jeans, shoes and gloves. His face was covered by a scarf and toque.

About $250 was reported stolen from the gas station.

Video of the incident is being reviewed by the police.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2934123
13-5803 lakeshore Dr
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Moon
Moon Penticton SPCA >


37593


Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match

Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match

Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship would be the last one I target. Then again, they do serve copious...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...
carrie_fisher_and_debbie_reynolds_family_big_fans_of_new_documentary.jpg
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family big fans of new documentary
Showbiz
A new documentary about the bond between late mother and daughter...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-2-26-23-pm
This wood cutting machine is satisfying to watch
Must Watch
We propose replacing the phrase “like a hot knife through...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020