Old, young drive sales spike

Retiring baby boomers and millennials looking for more affordable housing may have driven record South Okanagan real estate sales in 2016, according to a local realtor.

South Okanagan Real Estate Board president Pamela Hanson says while the $1.1 billion in sales last year blew past the previous record of $956 million in 2007, the average price of a single-family house hasn't changed that much.

Since 2007, the average single-family house in Penticton has increased just $32,000 to about $457,000 last year.

"I tend to think that we're still kind of the world's best-kept secret," Hanson said, noting the city's status as a sort of fair-weather destination. "I do like the idea that we only have about seven weeks left of winter."

Typically, the area sees a seven-year period of peaks and valleys, according to Hanson, but she says until last year the area had seen a stretch of stagnant growth.

While she admits people retiring to the South Okanagan isn't particularly new, Hanson says baby boomers are starting to retire, and the region tends to look like a good place to settle down, with its milder winters compared to the rest of Canada.

"They're the biggest savers so far in history, so they have the money to purchase something here," she said. "It doesn't have anything to do with the price of oil, or whether they can get a good-paying job. So if they want to retire somewhere warm in Canada, this is the area they come to."

With that in mind, she says people may be pre-emptively buying housing in the area to ensure they have a spot for when they pack up their desks.

On top of baby boomers retiring, Hanson points to millennials, who are often looking for cheaper housing than the Lower Mainland and Kelowna have to offer.

"I do believe ... that Vancouver people are coming sheerly because it's a good deal to come here compared to what they're getting for their properties down there," she said.

Last year, the city also saw record amounts of construction, but according to Hanson, some of the construction couldn't keep up with the sales.

"A lot of the new construction, be it townhouses or duplexes especially, seem to be ... bought up even before they're built," Hanson said. "We haven't seen that for a long time, and a lot of the people that are buying into those are the younger families, the millennials who are getting into the market."