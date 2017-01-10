Rash of mailbox theft

Photo: Contributed

Several mailboxes in the Penticton area have been broken into in recent days, according to the RCMP.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said overnight Friday, a bank of 80 were broken into at the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Since then, many more have been reported from different apartments and strata groups throughout the city.

Wrigglesworth said thieves are typically looking for identification to commit identity fraud.

He advises people to check their mailboxes every day and to contact Equifax or TransUnion if their mail is stolen.