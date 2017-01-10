38252

Penticton  

One arrested after shooting

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a pair of violent confrontations which took place early Monday.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said two men entered an apartment in the 600 block of Martin Street at about 1:20 a.m., where they confronted a man visiting the residence. The man was assaulted and a shot was fired within the home, but nobody was injured.

At 4:30 a.m. police were called to 500 Eckhardt Avenue West for another shots fired call. Investigators believe an altercation occurred between the individuals involved in the incident on Martin Street. A 34-year-old Penticton man been arrested. The 24-year-old male victim, also a resident of Penticton, is being treated for non-life threatening wounds from a single gunshot.

All of the individuals involved are known to each other.

Both crime scenes remain under investigation, anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the RCMP.

