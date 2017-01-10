Skaha Lake hitting the ice

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Skaha School Board has given the green light to a proposed hockey academy at Skaha Lake Middle School.

Trustees unanimously approved the plan for the 2017 - 18 school year after a presentation from district principal Allen Beckingham on Monday evening.

The program for grade 6 - 8 students differs itself from a typical hockey team, in that the focus is on individual skills development. It’s designed to work as a supplementary to other local hockey programs and will run in a student’s designated P.E. block.

Beckingham said they are eyeing ice time in the 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. window, which would allow students to be transported by to school in time for their second block classes. The 57 on-ice sessions throughout the school year will be taught by a fully trained coach from the Okanagan Hockey Academy and goalie coach with a P.E. teacher on the ice.

A further 28 off-ice sessions will be held by the teacher, including a classroom component.

Student fees will range from $800 - $1100 per year, depending on how many kids sign up, with a maximum of 30 to be accepted per grade.

“If you look at in terms of per month, you are looking at about $100 per month for the instruction, the off-ice, on-ice and the whole package - it’s quite a reasonable amount,” Beckingham said pointing a West Vancouver program that charges $5,000 - $6,000.

He added that they are hoping the program attracts some kids that have never played hockey and said the program will work with parents to may struggle with the bill.

Beckingham is a former board member of Penticton Minor Hockey and said this idea has been “creating a buzz” in the local hockey community.

Trustee Barb Sheppard said the parents at Skaha Lake are also happy with what they saw from a recent presentation.