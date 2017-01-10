38252
38338

Penticton  

Intl. students generating $

- | Story: 185590

Students from 15 countries outside Canada are attending school within the Okanagan Skaha School District this year.

The district is working to grow its international student program, with 111 children in the system this year. The students enroll in terms ranging from one to 10 months, paying tuition and fees between $2,640 and $22,300 per pupil depending on the length of the term.

While the number of students is down from the 2015/16 total of 138 children, this year students are staying  longer and paying more. International students this year generated over $1.6 million in revenue for SD 67, up from about $1.1 million the previous year.

“We’ve made a conscious decision to move away from short term two week, three week programs… and instead focus on the longer term programs,” said program administrator Jeff Guy noting the shorter programs were taxing on homestays and disruptive to the schools.

Guy said the relatively small size of their international program makes it attractive overseas to parents, who like that their children will be surrounded by English speaking students and be forced to learn the language.

SD 67 also limits the number of international students from any one nationality to one per cent of the total student population to keep the program attractive for the same reasons.

While most of the tuition and fees the school district collects are invested back into education of the student, Supt. Wendy Hyer said there's still an impact on the local economy, and "the community at large.”

Forty-eight international students have signed-up for the next school year so far, but Guy said they are receiving about two applications a day at this point.

He would like to see the program “plateau” at the equivalent of 100 full time students, with growth potential in Thailand, Spain and Italy.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2548086
1835 Nancee Way Court
0 bedrooms 0 baths
$0
more details




Send us your News Tips!


38212


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Penticton SPCA >


37780


thetango-dailydose-0109201734

Daily Dose – January 10, 2017

Daily Dose
Fortunately horses are permitted to check out today’s Daily Dose…
thetango-dailydose-0109201724
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Whether it’s planes or beer, come take a flight with us!
kim_kardashian_robbery_investigation_sees_15_people_arrested_-_report.jpg
Kim Kardashian robbery investigation sees 15 people arrested – report
Showbiz
Police have reportedly arrested 15 people in connection with the...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017
Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37888