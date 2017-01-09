37392
Penticton  

$24k for Children's Hospital

Six teams of players aged nine and 10 battled on the ice and raised over $24,000 for the hospital foundation.

The Kelowna Atom development B team hosted, with teams from Penticton, West Kelowna, Burnaby Winter Club, SeaFair and Vancouver competing. Kelowna ended up winning the title, beating Burnaby in the championship game.

The event has gained momentum since its inception three years ago. A total of $51,000 has now been raised over all three tournaments.

“Coming together as a group to not only play our favourite sport but to support one of our own little players who is currently battling cancer made it that much more meaningful,” said Yannick Lescarbeau.

Participants used bottles drives, silent auctions, hot chocolate sales and more to raise the money.

