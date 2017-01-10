37392
Unique saddle recovered

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10:55 a.m.

A unique and sentimental saddle will be returned to it’s rightful owner.

On Jan. 1, an RCMP officer in West Kelowna pulled over a vehicle with no licence plates. The driver was taken into custody on undisclosed violations, while the passenger was arrested for over intoxication. The car was impounded.

When the arresting officer saw the Keremeos RCMP report on the stolen saddle Monday, he recognized it and headed back to the tow yard. The saddle has now been recovered and will make its way home.

ORIGINAL: MONDAY 4:20 p.m.

A saddle with deep sentimental value to its owner has been reported stolen after a break and enter, according to the RCMP.

On Jan. 1, Keremeos RCMP responded to the break and enter on Chopaka Road, where suspects had broken the glass on a ground floor door while the owner of the house was away.

Following the break-in, a .270 Winchester rifle and a saddle with the words "In memory of Ralph C Bent" on the back of the seat were found to be missing from the home.

The stolen rifle was later found on the Penticton Indian Reserve from a person who claimed to have bought it from people who live in the Chopaka area.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the saddle are asked to contact Const. Paul Tithecott at the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511.

