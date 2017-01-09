37392

Penticton  

One-of-a-kind saddle stolen

- | Story: 185571

A saddle with deep sentimental value to its owner has been reported stolen after a break and enter, according to the RCMP.

On Jan. 1, Keremeos RCMP responded to the break and enter on Chopoka Road, where suspects had broken the glass on a ground floor door while the owner of the house was away.

Following the break-in, a .270 Winchester rifle and a saddle with the words "In memory of Ralph C Bent" on the back of the seat were found to be missing from the home.

The stolen rifle was later found on the Penticton Indian Reserve from a person who claimed to have bought it from people who live in the Chopoka area.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the saddle are asked to contact Cst. Paul Tithecott at the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2848092
#53-3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$74,900
more details
38006




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Penticton SPCA >


36585


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38073