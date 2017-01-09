One-of-a-kind saddle stolen

Photo: Contributed

A saddle with deep sentimental value to its owner has been reported stolen after a break and enter, according to the RCMP.

On Jan. 1, Keremeos RCMP responded to the break and enter on Chopoka Road, where suspects had broken the glass on a ground floor door while the owner of the house was away.

Following the break-in, a .270 Winchester rifle and a saddle with the words "In memory of Ralph C Bent" on the back of the seat were found to be missing from the home.

The stolen rifle was later found on the Penticton Indian Reserve from a person who claimed to have bought it from people who live in the Chopoka area.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the saddle are asked to contact Cst. Paul Tithecott at the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511.