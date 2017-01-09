38252

Penticton  

Gang squad visiting schools

- | Story: 185561

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit will be visiting South Okanagan Schools this week to talk about organized crime.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton will be delivering the "End Gang Life" presentation, which attempts to educate youth about the dangers of gangs, prevent them from joining and encourage those involved to leave.

Houghton will discuss real-life cases from a police perspective and how victims of gang violence or members themselves often end up dead.

The second half of the presentation will be delivered by Jordan Buna, a former gang member, who will highlight his choices, which ultimately took him from the prison cell, all the way back to earning a university education.

Presentations will run on Jan. 11 at Osoyoos Secondary School at 9:45 a.m. and Outma school on Penticton Indian Band land at 1:45 p.m. and on Jan. 12 at Princess Margaret at 9:45 a.m. and Penticton Secondary at 1:40 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2877500
235 Sadler road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


36685


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Penticton SPCA >


37977


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38239