Gang squad visiting schools

Photo: CFSEU

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit will be visiting South Okanagan Schools this week to talk about organized crime.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton will be delivering the "End Gang Life" presentation, which attempts to educate youth about the dangers of gangs, prevent them from joining and encourage those involved to leave.

Houghton will discuss real-life cases from a police perspective and how victims of gang violence or members themselves often end up dead.

The second half of the presentation will be delivered by Jordan Buna, a former gang member, who will highlight his choices, which ultimately took him from the prison cell, all the way back to earning a university education.

Presentations will run on Jan. 11 at Osoyoos Secondary School at 9:45 a.m. and Outma school on Penticton Indian Band land at 1:45 p.m. and on Jan. 12 at Princess Margaret at 9:45 a.m. and Penticton Secondary at 1:40 p.m.