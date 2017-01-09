Guilty plea for sex assault

37392

This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. 

A man who has pleaded guilty to sexual assault on an underage girl will not be sentenced for at least a week.

Rick Allen, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, after having sex with an 11-year-old girl, whom he claims to have believed to be 15 or 16 years old.

On Feb. 3, 2014, the girl's mother phoned the RCMP, after she found her daughter was missing, and believed she had snuck out of the house after 9 p.m.

An officer tracked the girl's cell phone through cell towers the next morning, and found her to be on Quebec Street, at one of two addresses.

Just after 10 a.m., an uncle of the girl called the officer to tell him that he found her, after he saw a smaller track of footprints going towards the back of a house. He had followed the tracks to a door, where a woman answered and told him the girl was in the home.

According to both Allen and the girl, the two met on Plenty of Fish, where she claimed to be an 18-year-old single mother. However, after meeting, the girl made comments to indicate she was younger, including mentioning that her mother would be upset that she was sneaking out.

Both the Crown and defence lawyers told the court that the man, now suspicious that she wasn't 18 years old, then believed her to be either 15 or 16. Crown counsel called that an aggravating factor, as he should have been more precautious after becoming suspicious.

A pediatrician testified the girl could have passed for 14 or 15 year old at the high end. 

After a walk the two entered the man's home, where the girl told a roommate that she was 18 years old – which the roommate told police she believed, as the girl was fairly developed for her age. The two entered the man's bedroom, where he asked the girl if she wanted to have sex, to which she agreed.

After police arrived, the girl was transported to hospital to be assessed with a sexual assault kit. The man was taken into custody and a search warrant enacted on his home.

While in custody, Allen told police that he has ADHD and fetal alcohol syndrome, which the defence and Crown agreed clouded his judgement.

Neither lawyer could find a previous court case that was similar to the one at hand, and a pre-sentence report indicated Allen had a difficult upbringing with few close friends – a fact that the Crown lawyer argued could mean the man would have little social supports in place for him. She argued that could lead him to searching for relationships on the internet.

However, a defence lawyer told the court he does have some support in place, as he has been in a relationship for a year and a half, with a woman. That woman has a child of her own, and the pair have a six-month-old child together.

The man was determined to have no attraction to children, and has been rated at an overall low-to-moderate risk of reoffending.

Due to the lack of precedence in the courts, Judge Meg Shaw told the court she needed more time to consider the case, and told lawyers to come back to court next Monday to find a date for sentencing.

36358