Beer thieves cause diversion

Photo: file photo

The Naramata Store was hit by a pair of co-ordinated shoplifters on Sunday evening.

An employee of the store said that just before 6 p.m. a pair of men loaded up two large baskets of groceries and multiple flats of beer. Once at the till, they distracted the employees and ran out the door.

They hopped into a waiting lowered Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck and drove away.

Employee Kaolin Mallette told Castanet a similar truck “was seen around Naramata scoping out properties” the same day.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP.