Penticton  

NDP set to pick candidate

The Boundary Similkameen NDP will be meeting on Sunday to select a candidate for May’s provincial election.

Members have two strong local names to choose from: longtime NDP member and Grand Forks Coun. Colleen Ross; and Brenda Dorosz, who rose to prominence leading the successful fight to keep Osoyoos Secondary open.

“I’m feeling positive, I think we’ve put a lot of work into it and hoping for a good result on Sunday,” Dorosz said.

“I’ve been in every community in the constituency at least once… just meeting people, putting my contact information out there taking lots of phone calls from people asking questions and having great conversations,” she added.

Ross has also been on the road this winter, and has made an effort to reach out to every single NDP member in the riding.

“I’ve been to every single community where there are members, I’ve made myself available. Where there is say one member, I’ve called them… I’ve emailed everybody, everybody received a brochure.”

At this point, Ross said she “feels at peace” about how the whole process has gone.

Both candidates point to the economy and “jobs” as the recurring issue in communities across the large riding.

Dorosz said she also heard concerns about affordable housing, seniors care, health care, education and a South Okanagan national park.

Ross heard similar anxieties, but also pointed to the environment and natural resource management.

“If we have another term with the Liberals, we are going to see health care and our natural resources further compromised,” Ross said noting her “strong political background” and resumé as assets for her in the upcoming election.

“I’m well connected in the NDP, so I have colleagues that are waiting for me to get elected, and moved into that role and hit the ground running.”

Dorosz has gotten involved in provincial politics much more recently, but states her “loud voice” will "get Boundary Similkameen heard in Victoria.”

“I think Linda Larson has lacked that the last few years – we just haven't had representation,” Dorosz added.

The nomination meeting will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Oliver Community Centre.

