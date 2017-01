Photo: Skylar Noe-vack

A rear-ender left two vehicles with damage to the front and rear, but no serious injuries have been reported.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Green Avenue West and Channel Parkway, and brought the Penticton Fire Department and BC Ambulance to the scene.

Channel Parkway was reduced to a single lane of traffic and Green Avenue by the Channel Parkway was shut down for an unknown period of time.