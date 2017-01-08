Fence gets a load of bull

37392
An Elk bull is free again after being tangled in wildlife fencing near Penticton.

In a Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service says conservation officers received a report through the RAPP line of the bull in distress.

"With the assistance of a Penticton natural resource officer and quick work of the COS the majestic bull Elk was immobilized, rescued and released back to his herd with no injuries," the post says.

The COS has taken the incident to remind those with wildlife high fencing to take care of any potential issues that could arise.

"Although wildlife high fencing is a great tool to keep wildlife out of your property, garden, orchard and vineyard please be sure to periodically inspect your fencing to ensure there are not access or entry areas.

"In doing so this will ensure our ungulates stay wild, safe and conflict free." 

For more information on wildlife fencing visit the WildSafeBC website.

37968


