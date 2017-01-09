37392

Hail to the fire chief

Dustin Godfrey

How long have you kept a job for? Five years? Ten years? Maybe even 20?

Bob Haddow has been fire chief of the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, now, and a room in the community's branch of the Legion was packed on Sunday with people celebrating his time so far.

"It's gone terribly fast, yes," Haddow said. "I can't believe it."

Among the speakers were former firefighters, associates, family members and regional district directors who spoke fondly of Haddow's commitment to the job.

"For a chief who's been chief for 50 years, who we celebrate today, I can only say, Bob, that you are really a fireman's fire chief," Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's Electoral Area 'D' director Tom Siddon told the room in a speech.

Over the years, Haddow has seen the equipment in the department change drastically.

"What we have now to what we had then is incredible," Haddow said. "Canvass to the new gear that we have, fireproof, it's just tremendous change over the years."

Ask anyone at the event, and you'll only hear gratitude for Haddow's work as chief, including one attendee who said she lives right across the river from the hill where last year's wildfire happened.

"Knowing that this fire department was here to take care of the residents and ... the pets and the property, I am so thankful and my grandfather would be so proud of you," said the attendee, whose grandfather was a firefighter with the department.

Haddow says he started his career at the department on a bit of a whim – he saw an advertisement in the paper for an event where the local firefighters were showing people a new breathing apparatus, and he's been at the fire hall ever since, though he says he didn't expect to be on the job for this long.

"It was a thing to do for the community, and like I say, it just gets into your blood," Haddow said. "It's the camaraderie of the guys that keep it together that make it work and make you want to be there."

Haddow says retirement is on the table, but he has no plans for it at this point.

