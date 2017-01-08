38252

Penticton  

Look, up in the sky

For a while, Mike Biden thought he was in a live version of the X Files.

After spotting a strange object in the skies above the Okanagan, Biden grabbed his camera and started snapping pictures of the round, silver object.

Biden estimated the mystery object was at 60,000 feet, and when he enlarged the pictures at home, he was baffled as to what he had captured.

“I couldn’t figure out what it was, so I called the tower at (Penticton) Airport. They told me it was a Google balloon on radar measuring something in the Earth’s orbit.

"Well, that was the end of my UFO,” Biden told Castanet.

