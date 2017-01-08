Main break floods park

Photo: Andre Martin

A water main break in Penticton turned Gyro Park into an ice rink on Saturday.

City crews went all out to fix the break, with a small detour put in place.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said there have been about 10 breaks in the last three weeks, with this last couple of weeks higher than what he has seen in the past.

Most of the problems are during the cold months, especially during long sessions of cold temperatures like those seen this year.

The cause of the breaks is a combination of a couple of factors.

"The cold temperatures cause small shifts in the ground and piping. The cast iron water pipes are very ridged with very little flexibility or give, therefore they snap when they are stressed to relieve the pressures," he said. "In addition to this the aging infrastructure makes the pipe more vulnerable to the expansion/contraction and ground shifts.

In addition to the above, the breaks cause additional stresses on the system."

He added as they operate valves to isolate the water break to accommodate the repair, the flow characteristics of the system are changed, there can be small surges in pressure and increased velocity as the water flow reroutes around the closed valves to meet the demands of the system.

This change can cause additional stresses to the aging system.

"In short the issues we are having are not due solely to the aging system, they are temperature and system based," he said. "We are very thankful for the dedicated staff that have to brace the frigid temperatures to repair the breaks which typically happen at odd hours and in difficult scenarios."