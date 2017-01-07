Cooking class for SOWINS

37392
A chef and the Okanagan Valley Healing Society, ONHS, have stepped up to sponsor a new workshop series in Penticton, focused on cooking healthy food.

Starting on Jan. 16 at the Shatford Centre Community Kitchen, this four part workshop series, offered by Chef Benjamin Overland and the ONHS, will provide skills to create healthy nutritious food for a lower cost and include recipes to take home.

This round of the workshop is open to all past and current clients of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, SOWINS, and there is no cost to attend.

Overland and the ONHS plan on running more workshops with other agencies in the near future.

The classes will provide education about the local sourcing of food with the goal of giving participants an increased level of confidence in shopping and cooking.

Participants will take home extra food from each session.

Overland has more than 20 years of experience cooking in some of western Canada's best restaurants and  loves to share his passion for cooking healthy and diverse meals.

The Okanagan Valley Healing Society is a non-profit society dedicated to educating for better health of people in the South Okanagan, while SOWINS provides emergency housing for women and families fleeing violence and abuse.

To register, call 250-493-4366 or email [email protected]

