Developer vs. neighbour

A dispute between two neighbours is spilling in front of Summerland Council next week.

Jeannette Caldwell has owned the property at 1517 Johnson Street for over 30 years. About five years ago, she began construction on a 2,300 square foot two story addition to the existing residence.

The bylaws at the time required her to fork over $25,000 to the District of Summerland for a deposit on the renovations which would be returned once the kitchen was removed from the original building or the building was demolished entirely - something that never happened.

In June 2016, construction on a subdivision next door was halted due to an easement of less than a foot from the original home. To allow work to continue, the developer paid Caldwell $10,000.

“But I thought it was over with. When I signed the paperwork I thought this was all said and done,” Caldwell said surprised that the issue was being brought before council.

But the developer, Jesse Garcha, see things differently.

He says the $10,000 he paid to the settle the encroachment was supposed to fix up the original building, something that hasn’t happened yet. Since July 2015, the District of Summerland has held a Section 57 Notice over the property due to the zoning violations, which makes it impossible to sell.

He calls the $25,000 deposit to the city “a good investment” for allowing her to rent out the second home on her property.

Caldwell says the interior of the old home has been completely renovated, and work on the outside will be complete this summer. She currently has a tenant in the original home, relies on the income and has no plans on tearing it down.

Garcha says having two homes on one lot just isn’t legal, and calls the original structure a fire hazard.

A staff report going to council on Monday recommends the district take no action. Garcha says he knows this going in, but wants to make sure his concerns are on the public record.

“If a fire breaks out in that old home and spreads, Jeannette won’t be responsible, the district will… I want the residents of Summerland to know this is how the district works,” Garcha said.