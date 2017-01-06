38252

Penticton  

Donations pour in for child

A Penticton mother is beyond grateful after the community rallied to support her sick child on a GoFundMe page.

According to Kelsie Knox, whose daughter Paris has cystic fibrosis, more than $2,900 was raised in just 15 hours to help cover recent medical costs.

"We were more than overwhelmed by the response. We just feel really blessed," she said. "We got the medicine she needed and she did an awesome job with it."

The request for help went out this week after Paris got a bacterial infection which needed to be treated very aggressively, resulting in a two week stay in the hospital.

Once she got home she was in need of an antibiotic called toni inhalation, costing approximately $3,400.

Knox and her husband have been struggling lately, due to the downturn in the Alberta oil patch. They’ve been borrowing money from friends and family to pay for the medication, and decided to give GoFundMe a shot.

Knox says she was embarrassed to be asking for money at first, but was overwhelmed once the support began to pour in.

"This was for one medication for one little girl and we got such an amazing turnout of donations," said Knox.

"Someday in the future I would love to organize a fundraiser for research for the disease cystic fibrosis itself to help all the children and people who suffer from it."

