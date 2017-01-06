38252

Penticton  

Fines for pot shops to start

Locations that were denied a temporary use permit for a medical marijuana dispensary have until Monday to close up shop.

City staff sent out letters to those locations, giving them until Jan. 9 to close up and remove all signage, or they will face, at first, weekly fines.

While seven applications were made for temporary use permits for pot shops in Penticton, just two were given approval: Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy, formerly Starbudz, and Green Essence.

Council made that decision based on their co-operation with orders from City Hall while staff and council deliberated how best to go forward with permitting pot shops in the city.

During that time, Jukka Laurio's Rush in and Finish Cafe continued to sell marijuana out of its storefront property on Westminster Avenue. Laurio first faced weekly fines of $250 to $500 for several weeks, until the city increased the penalty to $500 per day.

Now operating out of a next-door unit in the same building under the name Herbal Green Apothecary, Laurio continues to operate his dispensary, despite city council declining his application for a temporary use permit.

Now, he faces weekly fines of $250 for just two weeks, before the city escalates the fines to $500 per day. In the fourth week, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit says the city will begin looking into a court injunction against Laurio, while the daily fines will continue.

"Council did approve two temporary use permits to help facilitate access to medical marijuana and until further regulations or policies from the federal government come to fruition," Jakubeit said in an email. 

"Any business violating city bylaws will be subject to enforcement which starts with fines and can escalate to court injunctive action to close down the operation or violation."

Laurio has previously told Castanet he will be taking the city to a fight over the matter, and does not expect to be closing his doors anytime soon.

Both Laurio and another location in the 500 block of Main Street have asked the city for an appeal of its December decision. Jakubeit says the city is currently seeking legal opinion on that matter.

