Arson sentencing soon

The sentencing hearing for the Penticton teen who pleaded guilty to arson in connection to a townhouse complex fire is expected to take place in February.

Norm Yates, the defence counsel for Sydney Leer, said they are awaiting an updated pre-sentence report for a hearing set for Feb. 6.

Leer, 18, entered a guilty plea on Nov. 22, 2016.

She was facing charges of arson and arson endangering life in connection with the fire that tore through part of the townhouse complex in October.

Residents had to flee from their homes at Cascade Gardens on the 1400 block of Penticton Avenue when the fire began in one of the units and then spread to three more.

The suspect is said to have lived in one of the residences with her mother.

The community quickly came to the aid of the fire victims, with Gofundme pages set up.