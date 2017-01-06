38252

Penticton  

Arson sentencing soon

- | Story: 185348

The sentencing hearing for the Penticton teen who pleaded guilty to arson in connection to a townhouse complex fire is expected to take place in February.

Norm Yates, the defence counsel for Sydney Leer, said they are awaiting an updated pre-sentence report for a hearing set for Feb. 6.

Leer, 18, entered a guilty plea on Nov. 22, 2016.

She was facing charges of arson and arson endangering life in connection with the fire that tore through part of the townhouse complex in October.

Residents had to flee from their homes at Cascade Gardens on the 1400 block of Penticton Avenue when the fire began in one of the units  and then spread to three more.

The suspect is said to have lived in one of the residences with her mother.

The community quickly came to the aid of the fire victims, with Gofundme pages set up.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2667216
2331 Tallus Ridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$490,895
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >




screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37070