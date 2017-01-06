New roof coming for library

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A pair of Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen buildings in Naramata will soon be getting much-needed new roofs.

The town's library and senior's hall are housed under the same roof, which will be in need of replacement in the next year, but the next-door thrift shop is in dire need of repair or replacement, according to Naramata's RDOS director Karla Kozakevich.

"While we were investigating that, I asked staff to look at the senior's hall and the library roof," Kozakevich said. "And those need to be replaced basically within a year, so I said we'll get a better price if we just do it all at once."

RDOS directors voted in favour of allowing the town to take up to $50,000 from its reserves to replace both roofs, but Kozakevich believes it will cost closer to $30,000, but noted that once work gets in motion, more issues could arise.

RDOS has about $155,000 in its reserve fund at this point