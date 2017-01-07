38252

Penticton  

Arctic apple on US shelves

After decades of development and work, Okanagan Specialty Fruits' Arctic Apple is hitting store shelves in a test-market in the U.S. Midwest soon.

The first of its kind genetically modified, non-browning apple will be sold in pre-sliced grab-and-go pouches in 10 stores for about 8-10 weeks.

“The test market is a pretty small volume of fruit going out there, but it’s a good way to validate a lot of our assumptions and establish those retailer relationships,” Okanagan Specialty Fruits founder Neil Carter said.

“Pretty fantastic, it’s been a long journey,” he added.

Carter says they are starting in the United States for a couple reasons – the larger market and the fact that is where the apples are currently being grown.

He estimates a similar test-run won't take place in Canada until 2018-19.

“We really want to establish a retail presence in the United States first… once we get orchards established in Canada, which is a few years off, then we undertake the same efforts here,” Carter said.

The Summerland company hopes to find a market in the pre-sliced segment, where existing products rely on anti-browning agents that can change the taste of the fruit. 

