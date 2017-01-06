37392

Penticton  

Deer coaxed off thin ice

- | Story: 185332

A deer stuck on the thin ice of Skaha Lake attracted a crowd in Okanagan Falls on Friday.

Conservation Officer Mike Stern said they were alerted by concerned residents who spotted the deer struggling on the lake.

The Penticton Fire Department ice rescue team was called in, and were able to encourage the deer to the shore.

Stern asks the public to avoid their own rescue attempts in a situation like this, as “you don’t want to become a victim yourself.”

“We were lucky enough in this case to intervene and help out,” he added.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2927558
68 Certified Org. acres - Armstrong
$910,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


38138


screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37058
36358