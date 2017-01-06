Deer coaxed off thin ice

Photo: Steve Anthony

A deer stuck on the thin ice of Skaha Lake attracted a crowd in Okanagan Falls on Friday.

Conservation Officer Mike Stern said they were alerted by concerned residents who spotted the deer struggling on the lake.

The Penticton Fire Department ice rescue team was called in, and were able to encourage the deer to the shore.

Stern asks the public to avoid their own rescue attempts in a situation like this, as “you don’t want to become a victim yourself.”

“We were lucky enough in this case to intervene and help out,” he added.