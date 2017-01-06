Look out for prowlers

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for prowlers.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says there have been reports of a suspicious person in Naramata, lurking through rural properties looking for things to steal. He says the season has brought an uptick in property crime as crooks appear to be taking advantage of people away for the holidays.

The Naramata incident was reported to RCMP by a woman who scared a suspect off her property early Thursday, when she turned the house lights to investigate a noise coming from outside.

Summerland RCMP are also investigating a vehicle abandoned after it sped off when its occupants were spotted with flashlights walking around properties on Garnet Valley Road.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over, it fled, crashing through a fence. By the time police caught up with it, the occupants were gone.

Police urge the public not to hesitate in reporting any suspicious happenings in the community.