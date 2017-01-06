Cab theft charges stayed

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man who was involved in a tussle with the police was fined $500 in Penticton court on Friday.

William Mcaleese was sentenced by Judge Robin Smith after entering a guilty plea to resisting a police officer.

According to Crown counsel Ann Lerchs, on Feb. 8, 2016 officers responded to a report of a taxicab being stolen from the 7-Eleven on Green Avenue.

They were told by one of the men in the taxi that he had shared a ride home from a Super Bowl party with a man, known as Billy, who was heavily intoxicated.

The witness said when they arrived at the store he gave the driver money for cigarettes, and the other man then opened the driver's door and began to drive the cab. The witness then jumped out and later gave a description to police.

Mcaleese was later seen by officers walking on Waterford Avenue.

As officers tried to arrest him, he kept hands in his pockets and refused to cooperate with being handcuffed. A struggle ensued that ultimately three officers participated in.

According to Lerchs, the accused has one prior conviction for resisting an officer.

His defence lawyer said his client, aged 34, did not strike officers and suffered injuries in the incident.

When questioned by the judge if he was intoxicated, he said he “certainly was.”

The joint submission of a $500 fine was agreed to by the judge and must be paid in three months.

Two other charges, the theft of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited were stayed.