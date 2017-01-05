Some happy dog owners

Dustin Godfrey

They may have been hurt and heartbroken after a serious crash on Highway 97, but now Chad Smith and Behina Jahani are all smiles.

Smith and Jahani's dog, Marley, bolted from their truck after the crash, with the pair too injured to try to find her. That’s when the community came together.

"I kid you not, I must have gotten at least a dozen phone calls from 250 numbers saying how they're going to keep their eye open, how they're going to look for Marley, how they're on their way, where do we need them," Smith said.

"I almost started crying just hearing the amount of support."

In the search for Marley, Smith says a few people stood out, going above and beyond. That includes Al Vickers who even bought him lunch during the search.

"He called me and he said he was sitting there, waiting for me to tell him where I needed him," Smith said. "That guy was such a big help. He drove me around, he knocked on doors, he went looking for Marley as well."

Smith has several people whom he says he can’t thank enough, including his neighbour, who helped in the search, and the people who ultimately found Marley.

"We just raced over there, we got to Marley, we found her, she was missing a couple of claws, a couple of scratches, we brought her to the vet, the vet okayed her and now she's home," Smith said.

As for the community as a whole, Smith and Jahani say they've found a new love for the South Okanagan.

"They don't make people out here like they do in the city," Smith said. "We are seriously contemplating looking to move out here."