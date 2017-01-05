38252

Penticton  

Some happy dog owners

- | Story: 185279

Dustin Godfrey
 

They may have been hurt and heartbroken after a serious crash on Highway 97, but now Chad Smith and Behina Jahani are all smiles.

Smith and Jahani's dog, Marley, bolted from their truck after the crash, with the pair too injured to try to find her. That’s when the community came together.

"I kid you not, I must have gotten at least a dozen phone calls from 250 numbers saying how they're going to keep their eye open, how they're going to look for Marley, how they're on their way, where do we need them," Smith said.

"I almost started crying just hearing the amount of support."

In the search for Marley, Smith says a few people stood out, going above and beyond. That includes Al Vickers who even bought him lunch during the search.

"He called me and he said he was sitting there, waiting for me to tell him where I needed him," Smith said. "That guy was such a big help. He drove me around, he knocked on doors, he went looking for Marley as well."

Smith has several people whom he says he can’t thank enough, including his neighbour, who helped in the search, and the people who ultimately found Marley.

"We just raced over there, we got to Marley, we found her, she was missing a couple of claws, a couple of scratches, we brought her to the vet, the vet okayed her and now she's home," Smith said.

As for the community as a whole, Smith and Jahani say they've found a new love for the South Okanagan.

"They don't make people out here like they do in the city," Smith said. "We are seriously contemplating looking to move out here."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37590


Real Estate
2900269
3975 Twana Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Paris
Paris Penticton SPCA >


35238


thetango-tipjars-0105201786

Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money

Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Must Watch
Interesting how each person has such wildly different styles.
amber_heard_accuses_johnny_depp_of_punishing_her_with_drawn_out_divorce_battle.jpg
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of ‘punishing’ her with drawn out divorce battle
Showbiz
Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of punishing her by drawing...
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada