Photo: Contributed

The President of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union says the deal announced Thursday between the province and BCTF will have a big impact on local classrooms.

While it’s still too soon to say just how many of the 1,100 teachers to be hired in B.C. will land in the Okanagan, Leslea Woodward says learning will improve very quickly.

“It will mean more support for kids, more support in classrooms and one-on-one time for kids, it will fill in those areas where you have kids falling through the cracks.”

Woodward will be working with SD 67 to get job postings up and teachers hired as soon as possible. She says the new teachers won’t mean students are uprooted into new classrooms, rather new teachers will help out existing classrooms for the rest of the year

“They will be hired as an enrolling classroom teacher, but they could work with another teacher. So you could have two teachers working in a classroom, or taking small groups and teaching with them.”

“It will be wonderful for kids, really good news for parents and the public,” she added.

However, she noted this is just the first step. It’s an interim measure as the two sides work to find a deal following last year’s Supreme Court of Canada decision which found that a law imposed by the province that blocked teachers' ability from bargaining class sizes was unconstitutional.

“There’s still a lot more work to do in getting the full implementation in place,” Woodard said hoping to see a full deal in place by September.

She is urging the public to pressure their MLA’s to fund education in the run-up to the provincial budget set to be announced in February.