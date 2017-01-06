Jazz band fundraiser

37392
A big night of music in support of the Penticton Secondary music department is coming up later this month.

The Pen High Junior Jazz Band, the Pen High Senior Jazz Band and the Thursday Night Jazz Band, two high school bands and Penticton’s own adult jazz ensemble, will perform at Jazz in January on Jan. 21.

One hundred per cent of the ticket sales support students in the music program to offset tour expenses.

Tickets costing $20 are available at www.penhighmusic.com, from Pen High music students or at the door.

The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Shatford Centre, 760 Main Street.

 

 

 

37377