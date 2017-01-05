Byelection dispute tossed

Photo: Oliver Daily News

Supreme Court Justice Peter Rogers has dismissed a petition filed by candidate Penny Duperron disputing last year's School District 53 trustee byelection.

Duperron had launched the challenge after the district failed to hold the required two advanced polls during the byelection.

The district says the judgement stated that the failure to hold the poll did not materially affect the outcome of the election and has therefore dismissed the petition.

“In my view, the petitioner has succeeded in establishing that the election was carried out in an irregular fashion,” Rogers ruled “There was only one advance poll when there ought to have been two. However, the respondent has satisfied me that a second advance poll would not have produced a different result.”

Duperron said she was “disappointed, but not entirely surprised.”

"Courts are reluctant to overturn election results, and I consider it to be a success because it was reviewed by a neutral, impartial third party."

Board chair Marieze Tarr also issued a statement in regards to the matter.

"The board acknowledged and regrets the lack of the second advance poll, however, appreciates the decision of Justice Rogers that supports the Chief Election Officer’s opinion that it did not impact the election outcome," she said. "The board looks forward to being able to return its focus to educational issues."