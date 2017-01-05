Search for dog continues

Photo: Contributed

A Coquitlam man is continuing to look for his dog, after the animal ran from the scene following a car crash on Highway 97, between Okanagan Falls and Kaleden, on Wednesday.

Chad Smith said he has been looking for Marley, a one-year-old female pitbull, along with the help of people who contacted him.

"My mom and girlfriend went back to the Penticton hospital this morning, and I resumed searching for her," he said.

"She is a super friendly dog, and I am asking people to keep an eye out for her."

Smith said he is being aided in the effort by people in the community.

"A stranger contacted me and has been helping in the search today," he said. "We have been driving and looking in barns and sheds."

He added the search is currently focused on the White Lake Road area.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call the RCMP or SPCA.